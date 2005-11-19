Fates & Fortunes
Broadcast TV
Grant Gold, business development account
manager, KXAS Ft. Worth, Texas, joins KTXA Dallas/Ft. Worth, as account
executive.
John Spavento, account executive, FOX Sports
Net, Miami, joins WSVN Miami as account executive.
Cable TV
Sherry Lynne Brennan, programming consultant,
VOOM, Los Angeles, joins Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles, as VP, sales strategy
and development.
Mark Swan, senior director, new business
development, Comcast Cable, Philadelphia, promoted to VP, product and business
development, consumer premise equipment.
Programming
Robert Mendez, senior VP, business and legal
affairs, Buena Vista Television, Los Angeles, appointed to the newly created
position of senior VP, diversity, Disney-ABC Television Group, Burbank, Calif.
Dan Goldberg, consultant, Los Angeles, named
senior VP, current programming, FremantleMedia North America, Los Angeles.
Mike Connelly, executive producer, FSN
West/FSN West 2, Los Angeles, named VP/general manager, FSN Arizona.
Journalism
Tiani Jones, reporter/fill-in anchor, WTLV
and WJXX Jacksonville, Fla., joins KTVT Dallas-Ft. Worth as general assignment
reporter.
Alan Wang, South Metro bureau chief, WSB
Atlanta, joins KGO San Francisco as Saturday-morning news anchor/weekday
nightside reporter.
Technology
Joe Conboy, VP, business development,
Sidereus Technologies, Atlanta, named general manager, Pathfire Direct,
Atlanta.
Advertising/Marketing/PR
Katie Lacey, VP, carbonated soft drinks,
Pepsi-Cola Co., Purchase, N.Y., named senior VP, marketing, ESPN, New York.
Kara Rousseau, VP, marketing, Time Warner
global marketing group, New York, named VP, ad sales marketing, Disney ABC Kids
Networks, Burbank, Calif.
Kat Garcia, account executive, SSA Public
Relations, Los Angeles, promoted to director, international media.
At Simmons Market Research: Marc
Sternhagen, principal consultant, Noll & Associates Management
Services, San Francisco, joins as VP, media services, Albuquerque, N.M.;
Wendy Pace, senior account executive, InfoUSA,
Papillion, Neb., named client services executive, Schaumburg, Ill.
