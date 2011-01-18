Falco Named Univision EVP-COO

Former AOL and NBC Universal chief Randy Falco has been named Univision's executive vice president and COO, effective immediately. Falco was AOL's chairman and CEO, and had been president and COO at NBC Universal Television Group.

Falco will oversee all revenue-driving functions for Univision, including advertising sales, distribution sales and affiliate relations, as well as operations of the company's television and radio station groups, corporate marketing, research and business development. Falco is based in New York and report to Joe Uva, president and chief executive officer of Univision Communications.

"We are thrilled to have attracted such a proven, highly skilled and well-respected senior executive as Randy Falco to Univision," said Uva. "Randy brings more than 30 years of experience across traditional and digital media that will help us build on the significant existing and untapped opportunities for revenue growth across our organization."

Falco said he's had his eye on the Spanish-language media giant for some time. "I have long admired Univision--a pioneer in the industry--and recognized the tremendous potential and influence of the burgeoning U.S. Hispanic population," he said. "The 2010 Census will clearly shed additional light on the coming of age story for both the company and Hispanic population. I'm excited to be joining Univision at such a pivotal moment in its history, as it continues to build momentum as a leading multi-platform media company in America regardless of language."

Falco spent more than 30 years at NBC, including a long stint as network president from 1998-2004 and president of broadcast and network operations from 1993-1998.