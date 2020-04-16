Facebook, Reese’s, State Farm in ESPN’s ‘Last Dance’ Lineup

ESPN said that Facebook, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and State Farm have been added as presenting sponsors of The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ last championship season.

With live sports off the air, ESPN has been looking forward to this highly anticipated documentary giving it a boost. It will air from April 19 through May 17.

In addition to advertising the sponsorships feature additional elements.

Facebook will be presenting trivia about the Bulls dynasty and the NBA in the 1990s. It will also have interactive programming on Facebook and Instagram hosted by Sarah Spain. A pre-show will stream 30 minutes before Last Dance episodes on Sundays and the Facebook Live show airs after those episodes.

State Farm is presenting “The Vault,’ with content from the ESPN archives. It is also the presenting sponsor of Jaley and & Jacoby: The After Show, which will steam on social media featuring Jalen Rose and David Jacoby.

ESPN’s CreativeWorks has also worked with State Farm to create a custom spot featuring SportsCenter anchor Kenny Mayne. The spot is currently running across ESPN linear platforms with a :06 version of the promotion running on Snapchat. You can view the spot here.

Reese’s is presenting “Remember When," with stories about the Bulls dynasty.

“We’re proud to have this amazing collection of sponsors for this special, and even more proud of the innovative and custom content our teams developed,” said, Sean Hanrahan, senior VP, sports brand solutions, Disney Advertising Sales. “The appetite for quality sports programming is evident and we’ll continue to bring brands closer to the connections a franchise like ‘The Last Dance’ will deliver.”