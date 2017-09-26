Facebook to Distribute Video Content From NFL

Facebook and the NFL announced a multi-year deal to deliver NFL video and other content to fans via the social media platform.

The NFL will create NFL Game Recaps and official highlights from all 256 regular season games that will appear on Facebook globally. After that recaps and highlights for the playoffs and Super Bowl will be streamed.

Programs created by NFL Media and its NFL Films unit will appear on Facebook's Watch platform.

The shows include NFL Turning Point, Sound FX and NFL Game Recaps.

“We have millions of fans on Facebook, and they continue to demonstrate an incredible appetite for NFL content,” said Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer of NFL Media. “We’re excited to bring a compelling set of highlights and shows from the NFL and our clubs to our fans on Facebook.”

Dan Reed, Facebook’s head of global sports partnerships, said: “We're excited for Watch to become a destination for NFL fans to catch up on the latest on-field action and connect with one another. These full-game recaps and shows will deliver comprehensive coverage while enabling the active NFL fan communities on Facebook to watch and debate the top storylines from each week."