Excite pulls plug on AT&T
Excite@Home has turned off its service to
AT&T Broadband and its 850,000 Excite@Home subscribers after the two
companies were not able to reach agreement with AT&T.
According to Excite@Home, its other customers are still able to receive
broadband access as negotiations with Comcast and Cox continue.
According to the Associated Press, AT&T has already started transferring
its customers to its own network, a process that could take up to 10 days for
some subscribers.
About 86,000 customers in the Northwest were transferred to AT&T's own
network on Saturday.
Customers will receive two days free service for every day of
interruption and the transfer of networks is not expected to affect their
monthly rates.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.