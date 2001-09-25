Ex-CNN Web execs start media venture

Several former CNN.com executives are launching a new media consulting venture dubbed Armchair Media.

Scott Woelfel, former CNN Interactive president and editor in chief, is heading up the new company, which aims at providing traditional media companies with strategies, design and production of interactive content across multiple platforms. "Media companies are still not speaking the language of the [new media] distributors," said Woelfel, a 15-year CNN veteran.

Armchair is on the verge of forming an alliance with a European broadcaster, according to Woelfel.

Woelfel departed his CNN post last January, subsequently recruiting several of his former staff members as they also left CNN in succeeding months. - Richard Tedesco