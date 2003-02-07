Evert exits NBC
Tennis great Chris Evert has told NBC she's retiring from the broadcast
booth, where she has served as a commentator for the network's tennis coverage
since 1990.
Evert played professionally for 17 years before that, amassing 157 singles
titles, including 18 grand slams.
She told NBC she wants to spend more time with her family.
