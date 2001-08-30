Trending

Ethier named HSN EVP

Mark Ethier has been named executive vice president of operations for HSN.

Ethier will lead the operations, fulfillment, information technology and administration departments, and report to Bob Rosenblatt, president of HSN U.S., a unit of USA Networks.

Prior to joining HSN, Mr. Ethier was senior vice president of global operations at The Disney Store.
- Richard Tedesco