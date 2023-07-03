ESPN's Layoff Reaper Comes For ... Jeff Van Gundy?!

Popular NBA color commentator Jeff Van Gundy was part of a "small group" of on-air and off-air talent that has been laid off by ESPN amid the national sports cable network's latest round of cost-trimming.

Actually, the group wasn't that small -- around 20 ESPN commentators were let go Friday, also among them Jalen Rose, Keyshawn Johnson, Suzy Kolber and Max Kellerman

The network released a statement broadly addressing the cuts.

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead.

“This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company,” the network added. “These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

In terms of name recognition, the affable Van Gundy -- the last head coach to lead the New York Knicks to the NBA Finals -- stands out most. The 16-year ESPN veteran was part of a three-man announcing team, along with play-by-play commentator Mike Breen and fellow ex NBA coach and star player Mark Jackson, that called NBA games for ESPN.

No salary figures seem to have been published for Van Gundy, but the New York Post indicated he was making "millions" of dollars a year.

But the NBA just had its best postseason ratings in the past five across both national platforms, ESPN/ABC and TNT.

Rose and Johnson, meanwhile, were retired pro league stars, as well, the former an ex University of Michigan "Fab Five" basketball luminary, who became a reliable journeyman in the NBA. Rose joined ESPN in 2007 and became a prominent part of the network's in-studio NBA coverage.

Johnson, also a 16-year ESPN veteran, was a Heisman Trophy candidate as a USC wide receiver in the mid-1990s, who became a flamboyant NFL fixture with the New York Jets and later a Super Bowl winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He, along with Kellerman, were high-profile presences on ESPN Radio the past several years.

Kolber, who had been with the network for 27 years as an N.F.L. reporter and the host of the pregame show Monday Night Countdown.

"Heartbreaking, but 27 years at ESPN was a good run," she posted on Twitter Friday.

As for ESPN, the network is facing rapidly declining linear distribution revenue as cord-cutting accelerates into double-digit percentage rates for top pay TV operators including Comcast and Dish Network.

Meanwhile, it's program licensing rights keep spiraling ever higher -- a renewal negotiation is upcoming with NBA, with the current national deal set to expire in June 2025.