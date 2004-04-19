ESPN Reups Dream Job
ESPN is bringing its talent-search show, Dream Job, back for another round.
The reality show, which searches for a SportsCenter anchor, will return in January 2005. The winner receives a one-year contract on SportsCenter.
In season one, an average 1 million viewers tuned in per episode to watch college senior Mike Hall win a SportsCenter deal.
