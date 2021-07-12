Disney Ups ESPN Plus Standalone Price By $1, Pushes Users to Disney Plus/Hulu Bundle
Subscription sports service now priced at $6.99 a month standalone
The Walt Disney Company announced plans to raise the standalone price of its ESPN Plus subscription streaming service by $1 a month to $6.99.
The full-year commitment price is shooting up by $10 to $69.99. The price changes take effect in August.
Importantly, however, the price of the service when bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu remains $13.99 a month.
The price comes after Disney announced a flurry of new sports rights deals, including a pact with the National Hockey League to make 75 regular-season games exclusive to ESPN Plus.
Disney also carved out an exclusive rights package with the All-England Lawn Tennis Club for Wimbledon live matches and replays, as well as LaLiga soccer and PGA golf.
