ESPN looks at football-playing firefighters

By

ESPN will remember Sept. 11 with a documentary, Blood Brothers, about
the New York Fire Department's football team, which lost 22 of its 58 members
Sept. 11, and the struggles of its surviving members to deal with that loss.

A subplot is the fierce rivalry between the FDNY squad and the New York
Police Department's team.

ESPN will air the one-hour program Sept. 10.