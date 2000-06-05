ESPN Classic rolled down on DirecTV
ESPN Classic, the 24-hour archive stepchild of ESPN, has been moved from anàla carte sports tier to DirecTV's basic packages, effective immediately. Classic will be available-along with ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNews-on DirecTV's Select Choice and Total Choice packages.
