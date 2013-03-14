Erickson Joins Steptoe as Partner
Markham Erickson, general counsel to The Internet
Association, longtime lead counsel to the Open Internet Coalition and founding
partner of Holch & Erickson LLP, has joined law firm Steptoe & Johnson
in Washington.
Erickson will be a partner in the Telecom, Internet &
Media Practice.
Erickson chairs the American Bar Association's Intellectual
Property and Legislation Committee.
