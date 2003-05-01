Engel joins NBC News
NBC News has nabbed boyish war correspondent Richard Engel, who had been
free-lancing for ABC News during the war in Iraq.
Engel, who is 29 and fluent in Arabic, was the only TV reporter for an
American news outlet who remained in Baghdad throughout the war.
For now, he'll be based in NBC's new Baghdad bureau, working for NBC and
MSNBC.
