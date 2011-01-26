Encompass Expands Use Of Porch Digital's DIVArchive

Encompass Digital Media is planning to expand the use Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive content storage management solution to its facilities in Atlanta, Ga., and London.

Currently, DIVArchive facilitates secure distribution and preservation of more than 1.5 petabytes of content for Encompass's Los Angeles channel origination operation.

"DIVArchive has demonstrated outstanding reliability in managing thousands of files, representing an enormous amount of media, for all the networks we originate out of L.A.," said Bill Tillson, Encompass president and chief operating officer in a statement. "Because the system works so well, we plan on installing it as the common platform for all of our facilities worldwide."

In addition to its Los Angeles and Atlanta facilities, which are among the largest in the U.S., Encompass is acquiring the Ascent Media Content Distribution Group. When completed, the deal will allow Encompass will add facilities in London, Singapore, Minneapolis, Stamford, Conn., and Burbank, California. Overall, the company will be providing origination services for over 300 channels.

As a common platform throughout Encompass, DIVArchive will also support disaster recovery and content transfer among facilities.