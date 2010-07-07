Ellis Wins 2010 Women in Technology Award

Leslie

Ellis, Multichannel News columnist and

cable industry consultant and analyst, is the recipient of the 2010 Women in

Technology Award presented by Women in Cable Telecommunications, the Society of

Cable Telecommunications Engineers and Communications Technology magazine.





The groups

called Ellis "one of the most well-respected professionals in the

technology sector of cable" in announcing the honor. Ellis, owner of

Translation-Please.com and Ellis Edits Inc., writes Multichannel

News'Translation

Please weekly column -- now in its 10th year -- aimed at demystifying

commonly used cable and broadband technology terms.





"I'm stunned and very grateful to be awarded for doing

what I love to do -- make technology approachable for people who have less of a

natural interest than engineers," Ellis said.



