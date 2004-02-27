Eid, Jackson Join DirecTV, News Corp. Lobby Shops
Susan Eid, former media adviser to Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell, was named lobbyist for DirecTV Inc. Wednesday. She replaces Merrill Spiegel.
Eid was one of two Powell aides hired in the same week by DirecTV parent News Corp. Paul Jackson, most recently the FCC’s congressional lobbyist was hired to join the government affairs team at News Corp. itself.
