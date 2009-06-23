Trending

Ed McMahon Dies At 86

Ed McMahon, the longtime sidekick to Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show has died, according to multiple reports.

Recent reports said that McMahon had been hospitalized with pneumonia. He was at UCLA Medical Center when he died.

McMahon joined the Tonight Show in 1962, when Carson took over the reins as host from Jack Paar. He would stay there until Carson retired in 1992, 30 years later.