Ed McMahon Dies At 86
By B&C Staff
Ed McMahon, the longtime sidekick to Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show has died, according to multiple reports.
Recent reports said that McMahon had been hospitalized with pneumonia. He was at UCLA Medical Center when he died.
McMahon joined the Tonight Show in 1962, when Carson took over the reins as host from Jack Paar. He would stay there until Carson retired in 1992, 30 years later.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.