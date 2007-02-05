EchoStar, HBO Strike Carriage Deal
EchoStar and premium service Home Box Office have struck a long-term carriage deal for HBO and Cinemax on the satellite network.
As part of the deal, EchoStar has dropped its program access complaint against HBO and HBO has dropped its suit against EchoStar, filed suit in a New York court earlier this month to recover $90 million over what it said were unpaid license fees.
