Ebersol, Son Leave Hospital

NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol and his son, Charlie, have been discharged from St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo., NBC said Monday.

The two continue to recuperate from injuries sustained when their private plane crashed shortly after takeoff Nov. 28 from a Montrose, Colo., airport.
 Ebersol's son, Teddy, was killed in the crash, as were two crew members.