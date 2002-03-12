EarthLink, AT&T Broadband partner
AT&T Broadband and EarthLink have reached an agreement that allows
EarthLink to offer high-speed cable Internet service via AT&T Broadband's
network, the companies said in a press release today.
EarthLink will initially launch its EarthLink High Speed Internet service in
greater Boston and in the Seattle market.
The companies anticipate launching EarthLink's service in additional cities
in 2003.
'This agreement is the culmination of years of investing to develop a
multiple-ISP solution to offer consumers a choice of Internet providers on our
network,' said C. Michael Armstrong, AT&T chairman, in a press
statement.
'We look forward to working with EarthLink to bring the power of high-speed
cable Internet and choice to more consumers.'
