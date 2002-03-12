EarthLink, AT&T Broadband partner

AT&T Broadband and EarthLink have reached an agreement that allows

EarthLink to offer high-speed cable Internet service via AT&T Broadband's

network, the companies said in a press release today.

EarthLink will initially launch its EarthLink High Speed Internet service in

greater Boston and in the Seattle market.

The companies anticipate launching EarthLink's service in additional cities

in 2003.

'This agreement is the culmination of years of investing to develop a

multiple-ISP solution to offer consumers a choice of Internet providers on our

network,' said C. Michael Armstrong, AT&T chairman, in a press

statement.

'We look forward to working with EarthLink to bring the power of high-speed

cable Internet and choice to more consumers.'