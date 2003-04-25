Early Show nips Fox News for third

While it still trails its broadcast competition, CBS News' The Early

Show is back ahead of cable's Fox News Channel in the morning.

For the week of April 14 through 18, Early averaged 2.7 million

viewers versus Fox & Friends' 1.9 million. Fox News had edged out CBS

in recent weeks.

NBC's Today reigned with 6 million viewers. Next came Good Morning

America on ABC with 4.9 million.