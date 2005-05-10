Trending

Early Show Names Senior Producer

Katie Boyle, senior producer for CBS' 48 Hours, has been named senior broadcast producer for CBS' The Early Show.

She joins the broadcast May 23.

Boyle is a 17-year veteran of CBS News, having joined in 1988 as an associate producer for its first overnight news service, NightWatch.

Before that, she had jobs on Capitol Hill and at the Justice Department.