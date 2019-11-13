E! Gives the People’s Choice Awards TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 10).

On the strength of 296.3 million TV ad impressions, the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards is the most-promoted program in our ranking. ABC grabs the next two slots, also to promote specials: the 2019 CMA Awards and The Little Mermaid Live!

Rounding out the chart: TLC hypes its new reality series Unpolished and Fox gives some love to its hit The Masked Singer.

Notably, the Unpolished promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (151) in our ranking, getting 51% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).