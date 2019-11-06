ABC Gives ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 3).

On the strength of 249.1 million TV ad impressions, ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live! special is the most-promoted program in our ranking.

Food Network grabs second place and fourth place to hype two seasonal series, Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge and Holiday Baking Championship, while our previous chart-topper, HGTV’s Rock the Block, slips to third. Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown closes out the top five.

Notably, the Holiday Baking Championship promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (123) in our ranking, getting 23% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).