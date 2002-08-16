Dunn to head KYW-TV

Viacom Stations Friday named Peter Dunn, who had been executive vice

president of sales for NBC Stations, to run KYW-TV Philadelphia.

Dunn is another former colleague of Viacom Inc.'s new executive vice president,

Dennis Swanson.

Dunn replaces veteran CBS executive Marcellus Alexander, who will likely move

to another Viacom station.

Swanson cited Dunn's performance at NBC, where Swanson had run WNBC(TV) New

York until last month.

"Peter led the division to year after year of record-breaking sales

revenues," Swanson said. "He and Lew Leone [who came to Viacom with Swanson, to

run WCBS-TV New York] played a major factor in WNBC-TV achieving the highest

revenues on record for any station in the history of local television in 2000,

and Peter outdid himself in successfully selling the 2000 Summer [Olympic Games] and

2002 Winter Olympics for the company's 14 owned stations, which also produced

record-breaking revenues."

Swanson shook up the TV-station universe last month, when he retired from NBC

and quickly resurfaced at Viacom, and he's wasted little time showing why.

In barely one month on the job, Swanson has recruited new general managers in

four of the top five markets -- two from NBC, one from ABC and one from A.H. Belo Corp.