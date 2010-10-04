Dunn Departs NewBay
Larry Dunn, president/group publisher
for Multichannel News and
Broadcasting & Cable, is departing
NewBay Media.
Dunn, who joined Multichannel
News in 1991 as an account executive
and became publisher of the
two magazines and their related
properties in 2007, will be joining
newspaper publisher Newsday as
senior VP of advertising sales.
Dunn will be succeeded by Louis
Hillelson, a seven-year veteran of the
brands who formerly held the title of
associate publisher for B&C and Multichannel
News. Hillelson will report to
NewBay President and CEO Steve Palm.
“Larry has made a tremendous,
indelible mark upon both brands and
the broader industry of television, and
he leaves our brands as the market
leaders he helped create them to
be,” Palm said. “Louis is a dynamic,
thoughtful and aggressive business
leader who has a thorough understanding
of our internal processes, our
team and the markets served, as well
as strong relationships with many of
our partners and advertisers.”
“I am excited about the next chapter
of my career at such a powerful
brand as Newsday,” Dunn said.
“After 20 years, I have loved every
minute, to be just a part of this great,
growing industry.”
