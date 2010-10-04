Dunn Departs NewBay

Larry Dunn, president/group publisher

for Multichannel News and

Broadcasting & Cable, is departing

NewBay Media.

Dunn, who joined Multichannel

News in 1991 as an account executive

and became publisher of the

two magazines and their related

properties in 2007, will be joining

newspaper publisher Newsday as

senior VP of advertising sales.

Dunn will be succeeded by Louis

Hillelson, a seven-year veteran of the

brands who formerly held the title of

associate publisher for B&C and Multichannel

News. Hillelson will report to

NewBay President and CEO Steve Palm.

“Larry has made a tremendous,

indelible mark upon both brands and

the broader industry of television, and

he leaves our brands as the market

leaders he helped create them to

be,” Palm said. “Louis is a dynamic,

thoughtful and aggressive business

leader who has a thorough understanding

of our internal processes, our

team and the markets served, as well

as strong relationships with many of

our partners and advertisers.”

“I am excited about the next chapter

of my career at such a powerful

brand as Newsday,” Dunn said.

“After 20 years, I have loved every

minute, to be just a part of this great,

growing industry.”