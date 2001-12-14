Duncan: Radio rev OK in 2002
Radio analyst James Duncan predicts that radio revenues will be down less
than 3% in 2002, provided that the economic recession eases by the third
quarter.
In a report, Duncan also said that 2001 revenues will fall between 7% and 8%
from 2000.
He added that small and medium market stations fared better in 2001 than
those in large markets.
