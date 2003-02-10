Trending

Duffy joins Telepictures

Mary Duffy has been named vice president of programming at Telepictures
Productions, executive VP and general manager Hilary Estey McLoughlin said.

Previously, Duffy was VP of production and development at King
World Productions and CBS Enterprises.

At Telepictures, Duffy will be involved with producing all first-run, network and cable projects.

She will be based in New York.