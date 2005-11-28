Duff Joins ABC's Rockin' Eve
By Jim Benson
ABC has tapped singer/actress Hilary Duff to preside over the Hollywood party segments of the 34th edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Dec. 31. She will perform three songs and introduce musical artists.
As previously announced, Clark and Ryan Seacrest will report on the festivities in New York, including the final minutes of 2005 with the traditional Times Square ball drop and countdown to midnight.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.