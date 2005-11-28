Trending

Duff Joins ABC's Rockin' Eve

By

ABC has tapped singer/actress Hilary Duff to preside over the Hollywood party segments of the 34th edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Dec. 31. She will perform three songs and introduce musical artists.

As previously announced, Clark and Ryan Seacrest will report on the festivities in New York, including the final minutes of 2005 with the traditional Times Square ball drop and countdown to midnight.