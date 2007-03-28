Dressler Joins Crown Media Board
Crown Media holdings has named former Time Warner programming executive Fred Dressler to its board.
Dressler was executive VP of programming when
he retired from Time Warner at the end of last year
.
“Just as his knowledge, expertise and wise counsel have been the hallmarks of his own career, we expect that Crown Media will benefit as Fred brings these valuable attributes to his service on our Board,” said Crown Media President Henry S. Schleiff.
