Doyle Promoted to Executive VP/GM of MTV, VH1 and Logo Group

Amy Doyle was promoted to an expanded role as executive VP and GM of MTV, VH1 and Logo.

Doyle had been executive VP of VH1, where she worked for Chris McCarthy, who was named president of MTV in addition to VH1 and Logo. McCarthy has brought several of his top execs with him as he tries to resuscitate MTV, a priority at Viacom.

In her new role, Doyle will work with McCarthy overseeing creative management of the group, including tentpole and live events, specials and talent, plus scripted programming for VH1. She will also continue to serve as co-chair of the Save the Music Foundation.

“Through her strong creative instincts and talent relationships, Amy has built countless brand-elevating events and initiatives throughout her career, and I’m excited for her to partner with me in this vital leadership role across the group,” said McCarthy.

Doyle worked at MTV before joining VH1.

“I am excited to expand my collaboration with Chris to encompass the MTV brand that was my home for so many years,” said Doyle. “We are ready to leverage the best and most diverse world-class events, development and talent teams across each of the brands to help us transform MTV for today’s youth culture and continue VH1 and Logo’s growth trajectory.”