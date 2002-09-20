Douthit to direct Judge Judy
Randy Douthit, executive producer of Judge Judy, has taken on the
additional role of director of the popular court strip, which is in its seventh
season.
Douthit has been executive vice president since its inception.
Earlier, he was executive producer of syndicated talker Jenny
Jones.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.