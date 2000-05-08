Douglas H. McCorkindale will succeed John J. Curley as CEO at Gannett Co. Inc.,
Douglas H. McCorkindale will succeed John J. Curley as CEO at Gannett Co. Inc., it was announced last week. McCorkindale served most recently as vice chairman and president since 1997. He joined Gannett as general counsel and secretary in 1971.
