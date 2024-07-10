Dooming Data of the Day: Gen Alpha Spends 78% of Its Screen Time on Social Video
Forget 'Netflix and chill,' these young whipper snappers are leaving behind our whole professionally produced way of life!
It's no longer about video consumers "cutting the cord," with younger folks determining new, more user-friendly ways of watching television.
Heck, "Netflix and chill" isn't even a thing with these kids anymore
The whole idea of what is video entertainment is being reimagined by the youngest generations, with new research suggesting "Gen Alpha" (roughly defined as those born between 2013 - 2024) devotes 78% of its screen time to watching video distributed on social media.
Social video time share is 56% for Gen Z (those born between 1997 - 2012), up from 46% just two years ago.
The data comes from Maverix Insights & Strategy (by way of Hub Entertainment Research). Maverix is the new research company co-founded by former Warner Bros. Discovery research gurus Liz Huszarik and Alexia Raven.
Maverix' "Media Identity Graph" calls on brand marketers to rethink their strategies on reaching younger consumers.
These whipper-snappers, the group contends, don't live in the living room anymore. Social via their smart phone is their lifestyle.
We found this data point particularly interesting: Across subsections of younger consumers, usage of subscription streaming services including Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus is still pretty frequent and regular.
But consumption of video via YouTube, as well as social media platforms including Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok is even heavier. More than 80% of parent survey respondents report that their 18- 26-year-old adult children use YouTube or these social platforms, vs. slightly less than 80% for the major SVODs.
Admittedly, this isn't a new concept. Every month, for instance, Nielsen releases its U.S. TV consumption market share tracker, The Gauge, which always reveals that usage of YouTube far surpasses that of any other streaming platform, based on living room consumption alone.
Look, awe're saying is that, before you commit billions of dollars to buying a major Hollywood studio, give it a good think.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!