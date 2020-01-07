Doerr Named GM at WGGB-WSHM

Steve Doerr was named VP and general manager of Meredith’s WGGB-WSHM Springfield, Mass. The stations go by the name Western Mass News. Doerr is currently news director at Meredith’s WGCL Atlanta.

“Steve’s leadership and strategic thinking has created tremendous momentum for the WGCL news team. In the most recent November sweeps, the evening news ratings doubled at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.,” said Patrick McCreery, Meredith Local Media Group president. “Under Steve’s leadership, the WGCL newsroom launched Atlanta’s first and only local 9 p.m. newscast on sister station WPCH. I am excited to promote Steve into this new role and see what he will help create with our stellar team in Western Massachusetts.”

Doerr has been a general manager at WJCL-WTGS Savannah, WLNE Providence and KXAS Dallas. He was VP and Group Manager for Smith Media, overseeing five stations in New England and New York, and was Senior VP of news, programming and creative development for NBC’s owned stations.

WGGB airs ABC and Fox and WSHM is affiliated with CBS.

“I am thrilled to return to New England and to join the Western Mass News team,” said Doerr. “Since Meredith created this triopoly nearly five years ago, it has seen tremendous growth. I am grateful for the opportunity to develop new and innovative ways to serve our clients, customers and audiences and become the No. 1 source for local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming in the market.”