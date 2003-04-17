Dodge, RadioShack back Junkyard special
TLC has signed RadioShack and Chrysler Group's Dodge division to sponsor its
latest Junkyard Wars special, Junkyard Mega-Wars: Speedway
Showdown.
That two-hour event is slated for 9 p.m. ET on May 25.
RadioShack also is a major sponsor of the Junkyard Wars series this
season.
