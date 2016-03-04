Diversified Acquires The Systems Group

Broadcast production design and engineering firm Diversified has acquired fellow New Jersey broadcast design and engineering company The Systems Group (TSG), Diversified announced. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Fred D’Alessandro, chairman and CEO of Diversified, said in a statement that the TSG acquisition gives his company an expanded ability to offer broadcast solutions worldwide, specifically services centered around broadcast-LAN architecture and file based workflows.

“Over the years we have partnered and competed on numerous projects. I have always respected The Systems Group organization, engineering process and client-focused business so after NAB last year we started discussions how we could formalize our relationship,” D’Alessandro said. “This acquisition enables Diversified to build on our broadcast services by leveraging the knowledge and experience of years in business focused on broadcast solutions.”

“TSG’s thoughtful design, attention to detail and customer loyalty will immediately contribute to our collective client base with the resources to build focused broadcast solutions, of any complexity and scale, across the globe.”

In 2015, TSG completed post-production facility and camera deployment work for a number of entertainment companies, including World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Red Bull Media, Turner Sports, the NBA and NBC Sports.

“We are extremely excited that our team is joining Diversified. Over the last two decades we have developed strategic relationships consulting and designing facilities for the top media providers in the world. Joining the Diversified team allows us to focus our engineering expertise and offer a wider range of technical services to our valued clients” said Christopher Mehos, principal of TSG.

Scott Griffin, principal of TSG added: “Today’s complex IT/IP planning along with file based workflows demand the strongest engineering disciplines and Diversified has the diversity and strength to complement our team to fulfill client needs for increased productivity.”

Griffin and Mehos will take on senior VP roles with Diversified.