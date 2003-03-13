District 's Lynne Thigpen dies

Lynne Thigpen, who played computer expert Ella Farmer on CBS drama The

District, passed away suddenly late Wednesday night in Los Angeles. She was

54.

Production on The District has been suspended.

Thigpen -- who garnered a Tony Award (An American Daughter), two Obie

Awards (Jar the Floor and Boesman and Lena) and a Los Angeles

Critics Award (Fences) for her stage performances -- brought her talents to

television on such series as Law & Order, L.A. Law and

Thirtysomething. But younger viewers may best remember her as the chief

on PBS' colorful tween programs, Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?

and Where in Time Is Carmen Sandiego?.

"We are all in shock and in mourning," said John Wirth, executive producer of

The District. "The beauty, compassion and talent that you saw on the

screen was not just superb acting. It was the very essence of this wonderful

woman. We will miss her terribly."

Thigpen's other television credits include Hallmark Hall of Fame

presentations Night Ride Home and The Boys Next Door, among

others.

She was also in feature films The Insider, Shaft, Lean

on Me, Tootsie and the forthcoming Anger Management with Jack

Nicholson and Adam Sandler.