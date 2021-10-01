Disney Settles 'Black Widow' Dispute with Star Scarlett Johannson
Actress sued studio for $50 million after it premiered her Marvel super-hero movie on Disney Plus day and date with theatrical release
One of the more closely watched disputes in Hollywood was resolved Thursday, when The Walt Disney Company announced a settlement with actress Scarlett Johansson regarding her compensation from Marvel-branded summer tentpole movie release Black Widow.
Johannson sued the studio in July, claiming her compensation was cut short when Disney released the movie simultaneously as a $30 premium offering on streaming service Disney Plus and in theaters, thus limiting its domestic box office revenue. Her contract was weighted heavily to box office performance, not home streaming.
The suit was viewed as a litmus test for the movie business, which has begun aggressive experimentation with day and date releasing amid the pandemic.
Terms of the settlement weren't announced. But Johannson and Disney will work together on future Marvel movies.
“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”
Added Alan Bergman, the chairman of Disney Studios Content: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”
