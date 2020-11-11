Disney Plus Saddles Up Trailer for 'Black Beauty'
Movie adaptation of classic Anna Sewell novel to debut Nov. 27
Disney Plus has released a new trailer for its new adaptation of Black Beauty, which debuts Nov. 27.
The reimagining of Anna Sewell's classic novel follows a wild horse born free who gets rounded up and eventually forms an unbreakable bond with a spirited teenage girl, said the streaming service. The movie stars Kate Winslet and Mackenzie Foy.
