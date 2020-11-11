Trending

Disney Plus Saddles Up Trailer for 'Black Beauty'

By

Movie adaptation of classic Anna Sewell novel to debut Nov. 27

Disney Plus to debut 'Black Beauty' on Nov. 27
(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Disney Plus has released a new trailer for its new adaptation of Black Beauty, which debuts Nov. 27.

The reimagining of Anna Sewell's classic novel follows a wild horse born free who gets rounded up and eventually forms an unbreakable bond with a spirited teenage girl, said the streaming service. The movie stars Kate Winslet and Mackenzie Foy. 

 