Disney Plus Leads Major SVODs in Exclusive Content at 89%
It comes in ahead of Netflix (83%), according to the latest Reelgood lentil splitting
Eighty-nine percent of the content found on Disney Plus can’t be watched on any other subscription or ad-supported video-on-demand service, an analysis conducted by Reelgood found.
Disney Plus’ purity leads even Netflix, which boasts that 83% of its catalog is exclusive to the platform.
Here’s how the major SVOD services stack up in terms of exclusive movies and shows:
Reelgood also found that 39% of Netflix’s TV catalog is now original series, up from 25% a year ago. Notably, while HBO Max has 31% more originals than legacy service HBO Now did in January 2020, it also has far more licensed shows—330 vs. 40. So, overall, HBO Max’s TV catalog is only 37% comprised of original series vs. 78% for the legacy service.
