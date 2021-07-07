Disney Plus' Domestic Subscriber Growth Grinds to a Crawl

Disney Plus' once incendiary subscriber growth has slowed significantly, particularly in North America, according to company data obtained by The Information.

Quoting "two people with knowledge of the internal data," the news site said that Disney Plus finished its fiscal third quarter on July 3 with 110 million subscribers globally. That's up from the 103.6 million worldwide figure Disney announced at the end of its fiscal second quarter, which closed April 3.

Most of the growth has come in India and Latin American markets. Since the end of Disney's fiscal first quarter on Feb. 3 through July 3, Disney Plus has only seen its subscriber ranks grow from 37 million to 38 million users.

Disney has projected its global subscriber base for Disney Plus to reach as high as 260 million customers by 2024.

The service has had a flurry of original hits, but its originals output has been hampered, like everyone else's, by pandemic-related production delays.

Disney Plus also issued a $1-a-month price increase in March.