Disney Officially Runs Down Netflix in Global Subscriber Scale
By Daniel Frankel published
Both companies tout around 221 million paid streaming customers worldwide
When it launched Disney Plus on November 12, 2019, Disney had around 25 million subscribers for the Hulu joint venture it had just taken over, and ESPN Plus was just getting started.
Netflix, at that point, had amassed nearly 165 million paid streaming customers around the globe.
Just over 1,000 days later, Disney has officially run down Netflix, which lost nearly 1.2 million subscribers from January - June, finishing its second quarter with 200.7 million paid users worldwide.
Combined across Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN Plus, Disney ended its fiscal third quarter on July 2 with 221.1 million DTC streaming customers.
By 2024, Disney expects to have as many as 260,000 streaming customers. Netflix is forecasting a return to narrow customer expansion in Q3.
