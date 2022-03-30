Disney Names Google Veteran Jeremy Doig CTO of Its Streaming Group

Eighteen-year Google veteran Jeremy Doig has been named CTO of Disney Streaming, replacing Joe Inzerillo, the architect for Disney's streaming video technology infrastructure, who departed in January to become chief product and technology officer at SiriusXM.

Doig will report directly to Disney Streaming President Michael Paull, leading technology for Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus and Star Plus. He'll start in April.

Disney said that while at Google, Doig "pioneered novel compression approaches for audio and video, streaming protocols for real-time and on-demand delivery, and spacial experiences."

Doig also had career stops at Microsoft and the BBC.

“Jeremy is a true visionary that has sat at the forefront of making online video streaming possible in his nearly 30-year career at the intersection of technology and media, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Disney Streaming leadership team,” said Paull, in a statement.

Added Doig: “The proliferation of streaming services in the market has reached new peaks and there are so many opportunities for technology to push boundaries and create stunning new viewer experiences for Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Star Plus subscribers."

Disney Streaming is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED), which is led by Kareem Daniel.