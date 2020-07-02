Disney Mounts Roadblock For Ford’s New Bronco

With the June Detroit Auto Show canceled by COVID-19, Ford Motor Co. and the Walt Disney Co., have arranged a primetime introduction on broadcast, cable, streaming and digital for the automaker’s 2021 family of Bronco 4X4s on July 13.

Disney CreativeWorks has made three films, one each to air on ABC, ESPN and National Geographic during the first commercial break in the 8 o’clock p.m. ET hour. All three films will be available on July 14 on Hulu.

Ford will also be putting additional content about the new Bronco on its social media channels at 8 p.m. on July 13. Fans will be able to reserve a Bronco for $100 at that time at ford.com.

Rita Ferro (Image credit: Disney)

“At Disney, we take pride in creating culture and leveraging our unrivaled portfolio of brands to authentically and creatively tell stories during meaningful moments,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising Sales. “With Ford, we’re reimagining what a product reveal can look like by drawing upon our best-in-class sports, entertainment and streaming brands to bring the new Bronco family to life in a way that honors its heritage and gives viewers an unforgettable experience.”

One of the films will air on ABC during CMA Best of the Fest and will feature country music singer Kip Moore.

Another film featuring a different Bronco model and professional climber Brooke Raboutou will appear during ESPN’s SportsCenter.

The final film, shot by Academy Award-winning director and climber Jimmy Chin, will showcase another Bronco and will appear on NatGeo’s National Parks: Yosemite.

Chin will also judge a hashtag challenge contest and appear in an Instagram story for Bronco on NatGeo’s Instagram account.

The original 1966 Bronco SUV (Image credit: Ford)

“Ford Bronco is an icon that has captured people’s imaginations and inspired them to explore the most remote corners of America and the world since the 1960s,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “As a new era for Bronco begins, we’re proud to tap the strengths of epic adventurers like Jimmy Chin and Disney storytellers to help bring Bronco to life and inspire millions of people to get out into the wild.”

The roadblock strategy is designed to pull in a broad audience for the new Bronco, which is highly anticipated in car circles. Disney said it’s the first time Disney CreativeWorks has deployed custom branded content across multiple networks during primetime.

On Hulu, the films will be available through interactive ad formats and within a collection of outdoor- and survival themed content befitting the Bronco lifestyle.