Disney Kicks Off Password-Sharing Crackdown in Canada
'You cannot share your subscription with someone outside your household,' Disney Plus subscribers in the Great White North are being told
As foretold, Disney has begun rolling out new account-sharing guidelines for Disney Plus, starting with users in Canada.
On its landing page in the Great White North, Disney Plus now includes these account-sharing guidelines:
“Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. ‘Household’ means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.”
Canadian users are also being told, “We may, in our sole discretion, analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this Agreement. If we determine that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement.”
The timeline is a bit surprising. Disney CEO talked to investors earlier this year about cracking down on password sharing in an effort to drive monetization, but action wasn't expected until 2024.
Disney's move in Canada preludes the rollout of its ad-supported tier in that region, as well as in the UK on November 1.
The crackdown also mirrors, of course, Netflix's big move against account-sharers instigated in the U.S. in May.
