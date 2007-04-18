Disney Gets 2 of 3 Nods For New Emmy
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has nominated three shows, two network, one syndicated, for an Emmy in the newly created category of "best morning show."
Inagural nominees are ABC's Good Morning America, NBC's Today and syndicated Live with Regis & Kelly, which is distributed by Disney's Buena Vista, which also owns ABC.
The awards will be handed out June 15 in Hollywood and will be carried on CBS.
