Disney Exec Joins Media Institute Board
Richard Bates, senior VP of government relations in Washington for Disney, has joined the board of The Media Institute, the media company-backed First Amendment think tank.
Bates opened the office in 1991 and is the former executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
"We welcome Richard to the board," said Media Institute President Patrick Maines. "He brings a wealth of experience that will be a real asset to The Media Institute."
